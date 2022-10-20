The Area News
What's on

Lior and Domini Forster will present 'Animal in Hiding' at the theatre on November 12

Updated October 20 2022 - 6:43am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lior to take the stage at Griffith

One of Australia's most renowned singer-songwriters - Lior - will be performing at Griffith Regional Theatre on November 12 along with upcoming artist Domini Forster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.