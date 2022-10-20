Lior to take the stage at Griffith

One of Australia's most renowned singer-songwriters - Lior - will be performing at Griffith Regional Theatre on November 12 along with upcoming artist Domini Forster.
The duo have been touring together for over six years, with Ms Forster beginning as Lior's support act as they developed a creative partnership.
After a stint as a guest vocalist, Ms Forster is now a co-writer and performer on their debut EP 'Animal in Hiding' - an EP that started life in late 2019 and was developed through the Melbourne lockdowns.
The duo will present the EP at Griffith Regional Theatre, along with stories.
"Harmonies are at the core of this EP. Our writing process for many of the songs was quite unusual in that we often wrote both vocal parts almost simultaneously," Domini Forster said.
"Rather than coming up with a melody and then adding a harmony later, we would write them in tandem so they felt more like one part. This gave the songs a rich sound, reminiscent of folkies of the 60s."
Theatre manager Margaret Andreazza said that it would be a great night out.
"If you're looking for an enjoyable Saturday night out, this is it - we can't wait to have Lior and Domini on our stage!"
"Animal in Hiding will feature beautiful storytelling, intricate guitar, and gorgeous harmonies evoking Simon & Garfunkel, Crosby, and Stills & Nash."
