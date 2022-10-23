The Area News
Court

Marika Rawasoi fined $600 for driving rental bus

By The Area News
October 23 2022 - 6:00pm
Unlicenced man fined $600 for driving rental bus

The decision to get behind the wheel of a small bus has cost an unlicensed farm worker $600.

