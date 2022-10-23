Unlicenced man fined $600 for driving rental bus

The decision to get behind the wheel of a small bus has cost an unlicensed farm worker $600.
Marika Rawasoi, 26, faced Griffith Local Court on October 19 charged with driving with mid-range blood alcohol level and for driving while never being licenced.
Rawasoi entered a plea of guilty to both.
In documents tendered to the court, police saw Rawasoi driving a 25-seat bus north on the Kidman Way before turning onto Smith Road at at 11.30pm on September 17.
Officers noticed the bus was being driven slowly and its reverse lights illuminated several times while it was travelling forwards.
Police stopped Rawasoi just before the intersection with the Lachlan Valley Way.
A roadside breath test returned a positive result, and then a secondary test revealed a reading of 0.147.
Rawasoi's solicitor Olivia Harris told the court her client had arrived in Australia four months ago to pick fruit on a Hillston orchard. She said he planned to work in Australia for the next three years and send money back to his family.
Ms Harris said Rawasoi left his wife and one-year-old child back home in Fiji.
She said Rawasoi had been drinking and was worried about his father being sick and his child's first birthday approaching but couldn't identify why he drove the bus.
Rawasoi lives on the farm where he works and is usually driven to work and to town as he doesn't have a licence or a car.
Ms Harris said Rawasoi didn't drive and hadn't been licenced in Fiji. She said he didn't intend to obtain his license or personal transport in Australia. Ms Harris appealed for an exemption to the requirement for an interlock licence.
Magistrate Trevor Khan told Rawasoi the decision to drive was a bad one.
"But I accept you won't do it again," he said.
Mr Khan also accepted that it was the manner of driving which drew police attention, driving too slowly wasn't a significant danger.
He warned Rawasoi he could issue a fine of up to $1000, but took into account that he was in Australia to help his family, and was also assisting a farmer in harvesting crops.
Rawasoi was convicted of mid-range drink driving and was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for nine months. He was exempted from the interlock requirement as he had no vehicle.
He was also convicted of driving while never being licensed and was fined $200.
