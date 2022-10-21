Get active and social around Ted Scobie Oval
The usual Saturday morning parkrun will be swapped for parkwalk for the month of October. First started in 2020, it's not just about running but feeling good too. Parkwalk begins at 8am on Saturday.
Award winning musician looks back
Musician Tony Childs' 31 date tour hits Griffith on Saturday at the Griffith Regional Theatre. The two hour performance celebrates the singer-songwriter's work over her career featuring hits and fan favourites including Union, House of Hope and Keep the Faith plus new music. Tickets, including a VIP meet and greet package are available from Griffith Regional Theatre. Doors open at 7.30pm.
Festival bows out after triumphant return
Griffith's famous Citrus Sculptures will be packed away for another year on Sunday. Friday's Sagra Dell Aranica at Zecca Handmade Italian and the Grapes of Mirth at De Bortoli Wines on Saturday have both been postponed. The Grapes of Mirth will return on March 25.
Weekend nightlife around the city
Tony L will start your weekend at the Sporties Club from 7pm on Friday. Twice Shy headline Accoustic Fridays at the Area Hotel on Friday from 7pm. Madcoats take the stage at Griffith Exies from 7.30pm on Saturday. Shevy Orto will perform at the Coro Club from 8pm on Saturday. DJ Buzz will be working the decks on Saturday at the Area Hotel.
Exhibition celebrates Australian drawing
Named for artist William Dobell, the Dobell Prize highlights all types of Australian drawing from animation to watercolours. This touring exhibition from the National Art School will showcase 43 of 64 finalists from the 2021 prize. The exhibition closes on Sunday.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
