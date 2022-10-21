Tony L will start your weekend at the Sporties Club from 7pm on Friday. Twice Shy headline Accoustic Fridays at the Area Hotel on Friday from 7pm. Madcoats take the stage at Griffith Exies from 7.30pm on Saturday. Shevy Orto will perform at the Coro Club from 8pm on Saturday. DJ Buzz will be working the decks on Saturday at the Area Hotel.

