LETTERS: No common sense in parliaments

Griffith NSW has made headlines this week for the vast number of vacant jobs. However, media commentary failed to acknowledge the impact of our current state MP is having in her campaign of negativity.
Our Member of Parliament has run a eight year campaign where she has politicised our hospitals and schools to the point any potential job applicant that looks up Griffith on a web browser reads her comments about a community with third world conditions.
Why would anybody want move here if that's the first thing you see?
What a disgrace to watch One Nation's Mark Latham attack Helen Dalton on flood plain harvesting. Let us not forget that during the big drought of 2018 to 2020, the Darling went dry, towns ran out of drinking water and babies had to be bathed in drinking water.
The federal government purchased general security water entitlements that had not delivered a drop of water in three out of four years, the purchase price for 22 gigalitres, and 19 gigalitres in 2017 was $78 million, at an average price of $3561 a megalitre.
In 2016 in the middle of floods the Menindee Lakes were drained, it was drained not once but twice in four years and no one has ever taken responsibility. The lakes contained more than 480 gigalitres of water which is shared with other states.
Floodplain harvesting on the Darling River is unregulated and Helen Dalton sought to introduce a bill to stop the NSW Government payout to licence holders in times of drought seeking financial compensation from taxpayers in future. The price that people are paying are the ones on the lower end of the Darling River with no water for their livestock.
When it comes to water sharing, it is a failure. How does one share rain when it does not rain out west? NSW and Victorian irrigators will have to carry the can of sharing water to South Australia.
The NSW Government has been fighting Helen Dalton on water since she was elected. A petition of 11,000 people signed for transparent ownership of water and nothing has been done.
Australia is a country of droughts and now flooding rain, our rivers and dams are overflowing, mother nature is in control. What we need is more dams to store water in times of drought, but what we have in parliament is politicians with no common sense.
Much is said about a referendum to alter the constitution to make Australia a republic. It is doubtful such referendum could take place and if it did it is extremely doubtful that Australia can become a republic.
This is because the Constitution is a part of the Commonwealth of Australia Constitution Act and in fact is Section 9 of that Act.
While Section 128 of the Constitution allows the constitution to be changed by referendum, it does not allow the Act itself to be changed by referendum, it being an Act of Parliament. Section 2 of the Act states that provisions of the Act relating to the Queen shall extend to Her Majesty's heirs and successors.
Under the Act the people of NSW, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia agreed to unite into one indissoluble Commonwealth under the Crown of the United Kingdom. The referendum cannot alter this as this is an Act of Parliament.
Further the Australian Parliament cannot alter the Act as it is a British Act and the British Parliament cannot alter it as a result of the passing of the 1986 Australia Act.
It would appear that any referendum purporting to make Australia a republic and to remove the Crown may cause the illogical position that the indissoluble Commonwealth under the Crown be dissolved.
Any referendum seeking to remove the Crown thereby dissolving the indissoluble Commonwealth would be futile, and if successful would make the Commonwealth along with its parliament and institutions redundant.
