Flood warning for Darlington Point

The Bureau of Meteorology has advised that Darlington Point is likely to experience flooding over the weekend as rain continues.
The Murrumbidgee River at Darlington Point is predicted to hit seven metres at some point on October 21, sparking warnings from the SES to prepare for the water.
The NSW SES has advised all to avoid the Darlington Point Riverside Caravan Park due to widespread flooding.
The NSW SES is urging those in the area - especially low-lying areas - to monitor the situation and make a plan for if evacuations are necessary.
They're especially urging residents to 'make alternate arrangements for work, children and travel' if roads or bridges are closed or flooded.
"Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in flood water - it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget it," a warning reads.
Areas in Narrandera have been experiencing flooding for the last few days, but the Bureau of Meteorology has said that a peak for Darlington Point won't be known until a peak is observed at Narrandera.
The SES is also reminding people to avoid watery areas such as storm drains, creeks and rivers during heightened flood risk - and to raise important or dangerous assets (such as waste and chemical containers) above expected flood heights.
More information can be found at www.ses.nsw.gov.au, with weather information at bom.gov.au/nsw/. Road closure information can be found at livetraffic.com.au, by contacting 132 701 or your local council.
