A body, believed to be a man missing since October 11, was found in floodwaters 35km outside Hillston

Updated October 19 2022 - 6:34am, first published 6:30am
Body found in Hillston floodwaters

A body has been recovered from floodwaters outside Hillston, believed to be missing man Phillip Alvaro.

