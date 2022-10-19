Body found in Hillston floodwaters

A body has been recovered from floodwaters outside Hillston, believed to be missing man Phillip Alvaro.
Mr Alvaro was last seen on a rural property on Lachlan Valley Way in Hillston on October 11, but did not return.
Police were notified, and commenced a search alongside NSW Ambulance, the SES, PolAir that continued for several days. The search did not find the man before having to be called off due to bad weather.
At 8.30am on October 19, emergency services received reports of a body at a property at Wallanthery, approximately 35km north-east of Hillston.
Murrumbidgee District police officers and the NSW SES attended the property and retrieved the body. While it is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be Mr Alvaro.
Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death are continuing and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
