One of Griffith's brightest junior cricketers has continued to excel as Reif Leach starred for MacKillop at the NSW PSSA Boys Cricket Championship in Dubbo.
Leach has been making a name for himself as he moved through the various levels to be selected in the MacKillop side, which features some of the brightest talent from the Catholic Primary Schools across the South of NSW.
The talented all-rounder made a strong start to his campaign with a fifty in the opening game of the competition. While struggling with the bat for the rest of the tournament, he was consistent with the ball picking up one or two wickets a game.
One of those wickets was the son of former Australian opener and current NSW Blues coach Phil Jaques.
"That was a pretty big wicket," he said.
While feeling that he played well, it was still a shock to be selected in the NSW side to play at the National Championship.
"It was a pretty big relief when I got picked," he said.
"It was a pretty emotional moment, I was really surprised. I didn't think that it would happen, but when my name was called out, I was pretty happy with myself."
It is an even bigger achievement given that Leach is the only player selected in the NSW team to come from a country area.
There has been a lot of hard work gone into getting this far, with the dedication to training paying off.
"I have been putting in a fair bit of work," he said.
"Have been facing the bowling machine and bowling and trying to get a bit of training in each day."
The next target for Leach will be a three-day training camp in Sydney before Nationals get underway on the 19th of November in Shepperton.
