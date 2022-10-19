There has been a change at the top for Exies Eagles heading into the 2022/23 season, with Connor Bock taking over as captain.
Bock will take over from Craig Burge, looking to lead a young side back into the top four after they narrowly missed out on finals last season.
Having had a long association with the club, Bock is excited by the opportunity being first-grade captain provides.
"I'm pretty keen for it," he said.
"Dad (Warren Bock) has played here for a long time, and then I have been around the club since I was about 10."
It will be another young side taking to the field this season, and Bock is hoping that some of those who got a taste of first grade last year will be able to push on.
"We are looking pretty young this year, even more so than last year," he said.
"Arjun (Kamboj) who has been away in England, so hopefully, he has come back better. Mason (Ashcroft) and Zac (Dart) both had first-grade experience last year, so hopefully, they are better for it.
"There are a couple of other third graders who aren't looking too bad this year, so they might get a couple of games in as well."
The goal for the season is to try and push back into the top four, but Bock also knows that this season will be a bit of a rebuilding one as they look to blood some more of their younger talent.
It has been a challenging start to the season, with the Twenty20 pool games and first round of first grade both washed out over the last fortnight, and the forecast doesn't look too promising for players this weekend.
With some forecasts predicting Griffith could receive up to 35mm in the lead-up to the weekend, it seems it will be another week in the pavilion for players.
"There isn't a lot we can really do about it. We just have to make sure that we are still getting to training so that we are ready for when the season can actually get underway," he said.
"Training has been a little bit up and down because we have had to change our training day a few times because of the rain, but numbers have been decent so far."
With heavy rain on the forecast on Sunday and Monday, potentially seeing Griffith receive another 50mm, it is almost a realistic possibility of the entirety of the first month of the season being washed out.
Should the rain not arrive before the weekend, Exies Eagles will take on Coro Cougars in the 50-over clash at Exies No 1.
Meanwhile, out at Graham McCann Oval, Hanwood Wanderers will play host to Leagues Panthers in the 40-over game. Both start at 1pm on Saturday.
