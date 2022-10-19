The Area News

Connor Bock takes over as captain at Exies Eagles for 2022/23 season

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated October 19 2022 - 5:58am, first published 2:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There has been a change at the top for Exies Eagles heading into the 2022/23 season, with Connor Bock taking over as captain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.