Ever wanted to start trading online with mates? Have a look at copy trading

Copy trading is a type of trading that allows traders to copy other successful traders. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

Fancy trying something new online with your mates over the spring that can not only bring out the good old Aussie competitive spirit, but could, with practice, create some new opportunities to rake in some extra cash? We're talking about online trading - FOREX, shares, even crypto - but with a big difference.



Now, before you switch off completely with all this financial stuff that's normally kept for those Pitt Street banker types, there's an easier way to trade online that blends social media and online trading together with some clever technical stuff going on in the background. This is the idea of copy trading, which is sometimes called social trading.

Copy trading is a type of trading that allows traders to copy other successful traders. In this way, copy trading takes the guesswork out of online trading for beginners and makes it easier for beginners to start trading. So, let's take a closer look at copy trading, how it works, the pros and cons, and how to get started - safely.

How Does Copy Trading Work?

Copy trading platforms like Avatrade in Australia act as a middleman between traders and investors. When you sign up for a copy trading platform, you'll be able to see the portfolios and trading histories of other users. You can then decide which users you want to follow and copy.

So, when you copy another user, all their trades will be executed on your account automatically. So, if they make a profit, you make a profit. If they lose money, you lose money. It goes without saying that it is crucial to choose the users you want to copy very carefully!



Fortunately, most copy trading platforms have built-in filters that allow you to narrow down your choices. For example, you can filter by things like average monthly return, risk level, and more.

The advantages of copy trading

One of the main advantages of copy trading is that it allows traders to tap into the collective wisdom of a much wider trading community. By following and copying the trades of other successful traders, copy traders can increase their chances of success, by taking some of the guesswork out of decision-making.



In addition, copy trading can provide traders with insight into the strategies and techniques that other successful traders are using. This can tend to lead to increased profits, as successful traders tend to generate consistent returns over time.

It goes without saying, however, never approach copy trading blindly. There are always risks, as with any form of trading - so choose your copy-partners very carefully.

Overall, copy trading can be an excellent way for new traders to learn the ropes and gain a better understanding of how online markets work.

The disadvantages of copy trading

Copy trading is a relatively new phenomenon in the world of trading, and it has already proven to be a little controversial. One concern is that copy trading can create a herd mentality, where traders blindly follow the lead of others without doing their own research to understand why the trade happened in the first place. This could lead to poor trading decisions and, ultimately, losses if the market suddenly goes against you.



Even the best traders can lose money in these circumstances. Another concern is that copy trading networks can become breeding grounds for fraudsters who prey on unsuspecting traders. So, always make sure you trade with a well-respected and highly-rated platform like Avatrade. One other thing to be wary of is that copy trading can also be very addictive, leading traders to spend hours scrolling through trade feeds trying to find the ideal trades.

While there are certainly risks associated with copy trading, with careful research and a healthy dose of caution, copy trading can be a valuable tool for anyone looking to start trading online markets.

How to get started with copy trading?

Before anything else, you need to make sure you're signing up with a reputable company that has been around for a while, provides a secure trading platform, and has all the necessary certifications and licences. Also, see what others have to say about the site by reading their reviews.

Once you've decided on a platform, it's time to create an account and get to know the ropes. Before going live, make sure you have a firm grasp on the ins and outs of making trades.

Next, open a demo account. If you've never traded before, a demo account is a must-have tool so that you can get some practice without putting any of your own money at risk. Before you start trading with real money, this is a great way to get your feet wet and learn the platform. It gives you the chance to really understand if trading is for you.

One final piece of advice, once you start trading or copy trading, trade in small amounts to begin with. If you make early mistakes, at least they won't be expensive mistakes.

So, if you and some mates want to try your hand at something new this spring online trading presents some interesting ideas and copy trading gives you an easy way into the world of those Pitt Street Bankers - and who knows with the right copy trading strategies you could even outdo them!.

Please Note: Online trading can present high risks. Never trade with funds you cannot afford to lose and If you have any doubts about copy trading please speak to your financial advisor