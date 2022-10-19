The Griffith Community Centre is redoubling their efforts for early intervention, with a Mums and Bubs wellbeing day hoped to ensure new parents have the knowledge and support they need before they need it.
Parenting isn't easy at the best of times, and the community centre has been hard at work making life easier for new parents - ensuring that all parents have the necessary tools and can feel confident in any situation.
"We want to target early intervention and support young mums - provide young mums with the tools they need, before they need them so that when a situation arises, they're equipped," said centre manager Peta Dummett.
"For us, wellness is helping parents to maintain their wellbeing and mental health, and happiness which obviously impacts their day-to-day life with their children ... that rolls on to making sure their children are happy."
Ms Dummett said that she had been noticing blind spots in the support systems for new parents and hoped to address those.
"I was hearing stories of new mums not knowing first aid skills, so we started with first aid to give them those skills."
"That's rolled on, to doing a range of programs such as forming those connections with mothers and babies - as well as Little Rainbows who teach yoga and massage to new mums."
The next session will be held on October 24 from 9.30 to 2.30. Registrations are required through the centre's Eventbrite or by contacting the centre at 6962 4144.
The centre, true to form, is not resting on their laurels - with the Community Services Expo approaching on October 21. The expo will set up shop in Griffin Plaza from 10am with stalls from service providers around the town sharing information on a wide range of sectors.
Featured providers include CareSouth, the MLHD, Tirkandi Inaburra and Griffith Post School Options among a wide range of others.
The expo will also feature a number of fun giveaways and door prizes as an extra incentive to come along and have a chat.
Registrations are not required for the expo, and all are encouraged to come along at any point on the day.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
