The Griffith Community Centre is increasing early intervention efforts for new parents

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 19 2022 - 5:59am, first published 12:00am
Peta Dummett and Emily Fishenden from the Griffith Community Centre. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The Griffith Community Centre is redoubling their efforts for early intervention, with a Mums and Bubs wellbeing day hoped to ensure new parents have the knowledge and support they need before they need it.

