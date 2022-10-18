The Area News

Official recordings of first grade games almost necessity in 21st century

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated October 19 2022 - 12:37am, first published October 18 2022 - 11:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the football seasons now well in the rear vision mirrors, it has been a year where on-field issues have unfortunately taken the headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.