With the football seasons now well in the rear vision mirrors, it has been a year where on-field issues have unfortunately taken the headlines.
One great example of this was the Hanwood and Leeton United clash in the Pascoe Cup in round nine, which saw the match abandoned after some unsavoury scenes following a broken leg to Hanwood's Anthony Agresta.
What followed was two months of deliberations which saw suspensions imposed, then reduced as well as clubs getting smacked with fines because of two separate melees, one on field and one off it.
You have to wonder what sort of impact having recorded footage supplied by the clubs would have helped Football Wagga reach their conclusions rather than just relying on witness statements which can, at times, conflict with each other or be filled with hearsay.
To use an example of a local sporting code who do that well is Group 20.
By their rules, clubs must have videos of their first-grade games uploaded and available to the judiciary if needed by Monday night to help them reach the right decision in relation to any reports that have been made during the game.
Is it a perfect process? Probably not, but when you have two sides arguing for two different outcomes, one has to wonder what impact having the facts in front of them, and a way to view the incident has in reaching the correct outcome.
Doing this in the case of the Adam Raso tackle on Anthony Agresta would have allowed Football Wagga the chance to marry up the referee report with actual footage of the game could have saved them initially handing down a 13-week suspension before almost halving that a week later on appeal.
Another example of this is the red card that was handed out to Maree Cirillo in the Leonard Cup final.
Despite there being video of the game available for all to see, Hanwood were allegedly told they would be unable to use that in their attempt to get the red card overturned or suspension downgraded.
Not saying that every game needs to be recorded to the standard of those which you would see on television, but to help not only the governing bodies but also the players when it comes to insurance claims, it seems a no-brainer that videos of first-grade games be required in this day and age.
