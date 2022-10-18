Where did he come from, Ryan Taylor surprised everyone this week by winning the short course run. Last week he returned to the Hill after a 4-month break for the hockey season and finished 28th.
Clearly the hockey season did him no harm as his pace this week was his fastest since joining the Feral's in 2019. Expect a new handicap next week. Milla Vecchio also put in a good run as the fastest female and 2nd place overall taking 18m21s for the 3.3km course.
In 3rd place was Connor Moore. In the short course competition Connor on 251 points is 85 points ahead of Peggy Carpenter on 166 points. Connor gets the trophy.
In the long course there were a few tag issues. The official results read Jessica Dalton 1st -- 40 points, Georgia Grimmond 2nd -- 35 points and Bronwyn Jones and Ashley Pianca equal 3rd --30 points.
The long course trophy is still in contention. Georgia Grimmond on 216 points is 33 points ahead of Tania Moore and 36 points ahead of Gary Andreazza, however Georgia will be absent next week.
1st or 2nd next week for Tania would see her take the trophy while a 1st for Gary would result in him having to dust a place on the mantel piece.
Steady improvement over the seven weeks of the competition so far has resulted in Moore copping three additions to her handicap while Andreazza incurred four additions.
This week Feral's celebrated Aiden Fattore's 2,000 km milestone while next week Bronwyn Jones's 2,000 km will be the toast of the Hill.
