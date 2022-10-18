The Area News

Connor Moore takes Arsova Competition short course trophy

By Ron Anson
Updated October 19 2022 - 2:39am, first published October 18 2022 - 10:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Where did he come from, Ryan Taylor surprised everyone this week by winning the short course run. Last week he returned to the Hill after a 4-month break for the hockey season and finished 28th.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.