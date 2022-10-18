Man caught driving during 28 year suspension

A man has been caught driving in the middle of a suspension period that lasts a massive 28 years.
Police pulled over a black Volkswagen at 2.30am on October 17 for a random breath test, as it cruised down Banna Avenue.
The 37-year-old man at the wheel revealed that he didn't have a license on police questioning, and police ran a check that revealed the man's license has been disqualified from August 12 2004, continuing until 2032.
The disqualification was given due to the man's 'habitual traffic offences.'
The driver was issued with a court attendance notice for a later date.
READ MORE
Meanwhile, a potential robbery was thwarted at Yenda Hotel.
A witness at the Yenda Hotel was woken up just before 6am by a loud bang, and ran downstairs to see someone hiding - with only white sneakers visible. By the time the witness was fully down the stairs, the alleged perpetrator had ran.
While the door to the hotel's office was extensively damaged, the mysterious person was unable to gain access and nothing was stolen from Yenda Hotel.
Police are now asking the community around the area who might have seen something unusual or suspicious around the area to come forward with any information - they can contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.