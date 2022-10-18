The Area News
Crime

A man was caught driving despite his license being suspended until 2032

Updated October 18 2022 - 6:43am, first published 5:00am
Man caught driving during 28 year suspension

A man has been caught driving in the middle of a suspension period that lasts a massive 28 years.

Local News

