Snow's Excavation and Heart Racers only side in Griffith Touch with two wins from two games

By Liam Warren
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:46am, first published 2:22am
Across the top division in both men's and women's of Griffith Touch, there are only two sides who have picked up two wins from their first two games.

