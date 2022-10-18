Across the top division in both men's and women's of Griffith Touch, there are only two sides who have picked up two wins from their first two games.
Snow's Excavation maintained their strong start to their title defence as they look to pick up their first straight women's top division title.
In the late game of the day, Snow's were able to come away with a 5-1 victory over Luna Wild in a low-scoring game which seemed to be the order of the night.
Heart Racers are the only other side across the top two divisions who have two wins from their opening games after they came away with a 10-8 victory over Gem Girls.
In the final top-division, women's game Physifitness was able to bounce back quickly from an opening-round defeat to come away with a 7-4 win over Black Line Swim School.
RELATED
It is shaping up as a tight battle in the men's competition, with the entire division separated by just three points after the opening two rounds.
Having had the bye in the first round, George Duncan Electrical was able to make a strong on-field start to the season as they picked up a 5-3 win over Tim's Trims.
Spencer and Bennett stayed at the top of the ladder, but only just after they drew 5-all with Guidolin Agrimac.
In the final game, Marchiori Constructions picked up a 6-2 win over LiveFit 24/7.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.