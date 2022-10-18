The Area News

Maxine Wynne has been teaching and looking after Griffith's youngest for almost half a century

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:02am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maxine Wynne has been teaching and looking after Griffith's youngest residents at Kindy Lane preschool for 45 years. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Maxine Wynne is celebrating 45 years at Kindy Lane Preschool this year, the same year as her last grandchild has come into the school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.