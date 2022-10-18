Maxine Wynne is celebrating 45 years at Kindy Lane Preschool this year, the same year as her last grandchild has come into the school.
Kindy Lane is the longest-running preschool in Griffith, having remained in its spot since 1954, but Ms Wynne began her role at 18 in 1977.
"It's just the way I've carried it on, it's a big part of me," she said.
"I've never been anywhere else, I've done vacation care and daycare at other places during the holidays but I've never thought about leaving here."
She said the best part of the job was that 'every day is different,' adding that she loved the community that builds up around the school every year as new kids come into the centre.
"It's pieces of everything that make the centre what it is - it's the children, the parents and the families."
Mrs Wynne has seen her children and now grandchildren come up through the school, with youngest grandchild Scarlett currently in the preschool.
"The joy of having my grandchildren, that's one of my highlights, especially having all of them - it's wonderful."
Her eldest grandchild is 16 now, while Scarlett is just four years old.
Heather Gowing, the director at Kindy Lane, said that Mrs Wynne was the 'rock' that they leant on.
"I remember how long Maxine has been here because she started the year I was born," Ms Gowing joked.
"She just has a wealth of knowledge and experience, and memories that really help out ... You can tell that it's a part of Maxine as much as she's a part of [the preschool.]"
Mrs Wynne said that she was hoping to stick around until her 50 year milestone, but that she would always be around and part of the preschool's community.
"I won't leave completely, I don't think I could. I think part of me would be missing."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
