Jack Johns will get the chance to pull on the national colours, which is something more teenagers can only dream of.
After a strong showing at the 2021 National Futsal Championship in Sydney and was identified and selected as the All-Star Australian Goal Keeper.
The selection came as a bit of a shock for Johns.
"I wasn't at the presentation, but they announced me as the keeper of the tournament and then a couple of weeks later, I got the email saying I was in the team," he said.
"It was a pretty good feeling."
It gave Johns with the opportunity to travel to New Zealand for the Auckland International Futsal Tournament, which was originally scheduled for April 2022 but due to New Zealand border restrictions as a result of COVID and it was then rescheduled for October 2022.
The tour will see the Australian sides head to Auckland, Wellington and Rotorua, and Johns can't wait to come up against some of the talent from overseas.
"I'm probably looking forward to playing against the other countries that are going to show up there," he said.
"I'm hoping that the New Zealand sides have a different style of play to around here just to experience something a bit different.
"We will be playing a few teams from New Zealand and a few teams from Australia for a few training runs."
RELATED
Keeping and Futsal have been a thing in Johns life from a young age and is something he has come to enjoy.
"Have been a keeper for about five or six years now since I was about seven or eight," he said.
"I enjoy that it is a bit quicker than outdoor soccer. It has a bit more flow, and you can get into a rhythm a bit quicker."
Johns not only plays in the junior competition at RC Sports but has also made the step up into the senior competitions this season.
It isn't just on the futsal court where John's ability has been on display but also in the outdoor game.
Johns was a part of the Griffith FC under 14s side that reached the NPL Boys grand final and was selected for the National Youth Football Championship in Coffs Harbour in September.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.