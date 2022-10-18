The Area News

Griffith's Jack Johns to fly the flag on the international stage

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:45am, first published 1:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jack Johns will get the chance to pull on the national colours, which is something more teenagers can only dream of.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.