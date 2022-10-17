LOCAL LEADER: Author Julia Hopp to visit library in November

Griffith City Library will be hosting author Julia Hopp on Wednesday November 2 at 6pm.
Ms Hopp has written a children's book - Mrs Turtle Becomes a Grandma. Ms Hopp is a psychologist who works in schools with children and wrote this story for her grandson.
Ms Hopp hopes that every child, wherever they are in world is loved and cared for as much as her grandson is. Ms Hopp will be in conversation with the illustrator Michael Lee and there will be light refreshments provided.
If you would like to join us for this event book your place via wrl.eventbrite.com.au or call the library on 6962 8300.
Do you have your photos locked away on your phone, in the cloud or on your hard drive? Griffith City Library will be giving you the opportunity to learn how to make your very own photo book with the help of Camera House Griffith.
Workshops will run over three weeks in November and participants will receive a 20 page photo book. This Photo Book workshop for Seniors is supported by funding from Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network through the Australian Government's PHN Program.
To find out more about this workshop please contact the library as places are limited.
Don't forget about our regular events; Storytime is held every Wednesday and Friday at 10am, Rhyme Time is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10am. For more information call into the library and our friendly staff will be able to help you or give us a call on 6962 8300.
