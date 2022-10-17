The Area News
Acrobatic show 'By a Thread' will grace Griffith Regional Theatre on October 28

Updated October 17 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:00am
Acrobatic show set to stun at theatre

'By a Thread' is set to swing and fly it's way to Griffith Regional Theatre on October 28, bringing an exciting circus performance to the city.

