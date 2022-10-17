Acrobatic show set to stun at theatre

'By a Thread' is set to swing and fly it's way to Griffith Regional Theatre on October 28, bringing an exciting circus performance to the city.
The show promises to explore the relationship between trust and play as performers are swung through the air on long spools of rope and pulleys connecting movements in the air to movements on the ground.
While many aerial acts attempt to hide the rigging that performers use, 'By a Thread' shows the trusting relationship of the performers as one group holds the other end of a rope - with one acrobat's actions affecting the others.
The show comes courtesy of One Fell Swoop Circus, and promises cutting edge practice.
Director and co-founder of the company, Charice Rust said that the show would change the understanding of acrobatics, as well as providing a reflection of everyday interactions.
"By a Thread was created to bring a new dimension to audiences' understanding of acrobatic relationships, and the parallels they draw to our everyday interactions," she said.
READ MORE
"Virtuosic acrobatics and intricate choreography weave through moments of confusion, hilarity, romance, playfulness, fear and friendship."
Manager of Griffith Regional Theatre, Margaret Andreazza said, "This show is a mesmerising display of aerial acrobatics that is simply awe inspiring, and one for children and adults alike."
Audiences were treated to a preview of the show at the 2020 season launch, and will doubtless be excited to see the show after years of halts and delays due to COVID-19.
Tickets and more information can be found at the Box Office, by calling 6962 8444 or online at griffithregionaltheatre.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.