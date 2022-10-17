The Area News

Stagnant floodwater could become 'breeding ground' for mosquitoes and increase JEV spread

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated October 18 2022 - 5:28am, first published October 17 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corowa resident and widow of 61-year-old Japanese encephalitis victim David Kiefel, Jackie Monk, wants more people to get vaccinated against the virus. Photo by James Wiltshire

Riverina residents are being urged to get the Japanese Encephalitis vaccine if they are eligible, as floodwaters begin to recede.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.