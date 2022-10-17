The Griffith Demons women's side got their quest for a fourth straight MIA League title off to the perfect start with victory over Leeton at Griffith Regional Sports Centre on Saturday.
Both sides started strongly in defence but were unable to capitalise on the turnovers in a close first quarter which saw Leeton head into the break with a 13-11 lead.
Two early drives to the net resulted in free throws for Griffith, but they were only able to convert one of the four, and that became the theme for the second quarter.
The Demons were able to get three baskets at the end of the second quarter, and they took a three-point lead into the halftime break.
Griffith was able to start to build their lead at the start of the third term, and two three-pointers to Timeeka Coleman had the Demons out to an 11-point lead.
The work in and under the ring was proving the difference as the Demons were able to convert defensive rebounds into points to take a 15-point lead into the final change.
Leeton was able to make a strong start to the final quarter to pull the margin back to nine points, but Griffith was able to regather and push the lead back out to 16 points.
While the Eagles closed to within 11 points, it was the Demons who were able to come away with a 62-48 victory.
Coach Carolyn Snow was proud of the way her side performed, given it was very much a new-look outfit.
"The girls haven't played together much with it being a whole new team basically," she said.
"Just finding the combinations took a little while, and as the game went on, they did get better at it.
"It wasn't pretty, but we got there in the end."
The impact of the players coming off the bench, and one of the younger players in particular, was what Snow thought made the difference.
"I think the players off the bench did a really good job," she said.
"Emmerson Waide got some great rebounds, and some of her play probably turned the tide for us."
The Demons will look to keep the good times rolling when they play host to Narrandera on Saturday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
