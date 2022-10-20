Tradition and taste feature at Yenda Rotary's salami festival

The lure of a traditionally made Italian salami and the chance to support the community saw the Yenda Diggers Club packed out.
Yenda Rotary Club held their first salami festival on October 16 with competition between the producers tight, and plenty of yarns spun by the guests as they sampled the goods.
Thirty-four salamis from Yenda and Griffith were entered for judging and Josh De Rossi and Hayden Stockton won bragging rights for 2022.
Kevin Cauduo, one of the Rotarians on the organising committee, said the judges reported an exceptional standard among the entries during blind tasting.
"The judges were very impressed with the standard," he said.
READ MORE
The judges said it was clear there was plenty of pride in how pork had been sourced and what ingredients were used.
Mr Cauduro said the winning salami was selected as the best by three of the judges, and the second best by the other two.
Yenda Rotary's president Bob Turner said the event was a great success.
He said the idea was to support one of the club's biggest supporters, the Yenda Diggers Club, but also support Rotary's fundraising efforts.
"It brought a lot of Yenda locals together to have a good time," Mr Turner said.
He said two years of COVID-19 had forced people to change habits and their salami festival brought people with connections to the community back together.
"It was one of the best events held in Yenda since COVID. We're looking forward to the second one."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.