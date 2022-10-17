The Area News

Search for Phillip Alvaro, feared missing in floodwater near Hillston, suspended as Riverina remains on flood watch

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 17 2022 - 3:18am, first published 3:15am
Search for man feared missing in Riverina floodwater temporarily called off

Police have temporarily suspended the search for Hillston man Phillip Alvaro feared to be missing in floodwaters as the town's flood conditions worsen.

