It's crunch time for the cast and crew of The Crucible, GRAPA's next big summer play.
Tickets are on sale now, and rehearsals are underway as the cast puts the finishing touches on the 1953 play.
Newcomer Michael Lee is taking the lead role of John Proctor, and said that it's been a rewarding challenge taking on such a role.
"As the play went along, I soon learnt how large the role is ... I'm not one to get very nervous or overwhelmed, but it still means I have to put the work in," he said.
He added that some of the more accomplished cast members had been very supportive and gone a long way to helping him come to grips with the task.
Mr Lee said that he was looking forward to the audience taking their own messages from the play.
"I think it has application today as well, but I won't presume to suggest what that means to different people. Different audience members will get different things out of it."
The biggest challenge for Mr Lee has been getting into the mindset of a fairly morally ambiguous character, very much a 'product of his time.' He said the trick was to think of the sympathetic approach that Mr Proctor would justify his own actions with.
"I look at some of the reprehensible things that John does and says, but I try to think of a sympathetic way to approach it so I can actually say it, and believe what I'm saying."
The Crucible is James Walsh's first play in the director's chair, and he says it's been a learning curve juggling all the characters.
"As an actor, you think about your character and how you're putting across something. Directing, I'm thinking about 20 different people and how they do different things," Mr Walsh said.
"When I came into it, I had my interpretations of those characters. When you add in an actor who is also creating a character, it's an opportunity to re-evaluate who that character is ... it's an interesting process working with an actor."
He particularly noted the strength of the cast as a whole, and said that 'hopes had been met' from the audition process. The cast includes a few GRAPA mainstays along with a few first-timers such as Mr Lee.
Mr Walsh said that his goal with the story is to focus on truth as a theme, and explore how characters engage and interact with the truth.
"The idea behind my vision is the fragility of truth in the face of self-interest. It's the first thing to go."
"I want to focus on what each character's relationship with the truth is ... are they deliberately misleading, are they wilfully blind, are they actively trying to promote 'no, this is the truth'?"
Tickets are now available for shows on November 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19. Tickets are available at Humanitix.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
