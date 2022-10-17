Last Wednesday our field was once again reduced because of the wet weather. However 12 determined ladies played in a stableford event.
There was only one division on the day. First place went to Diane Ellerton with a nice score of 38 points. Julie McWilliam was the runner-up with another good score of 37 points.
Marlene O'Connor played a nice shot on the 16th to win the Division 3 nearest the pin.
On Saturday our October Monthly Medal, sponsored by The Athlete's Foot, was the event of the day. 18 ladies played in this stroke event which resulted in 2 divisions.
Division 1 winner of the monthly medal was Natalie Cassidy with a good score of 73 net. Second place went to Rose Alpen with 75 net.
One of our newer golfers, Kelly Centofanti, played well in Division 2 to win the monthly medal with a nice score of 71 net. Finishing in 2nd place was Lorraine Colpo who also played well to score 72 net.
On Wednesday 19th October the competition will be a maximum stroke event. Following this event the Women's Golf Griffith 2022 Annual Meeting will be held in the clubhouse at 3.45pm.
Please make an effort to come and support this important meeting. On Saturday there will be a Par competition.
