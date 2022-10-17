The Area News

Josh Stapleton claims State Sand Green Championship

By John Bortolazzo
Updated October 17 2022 - 12:47am, first published 12:19am
Josh Stapleton is now the State Sand Green Champion, taking out the title held at Binalong last weekend.

