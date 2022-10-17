Josh Stapleton is now the State Sand Green Champion, taking out the title held at Binalong last weekend.
He won by one stroke over Nathan Schneider from the Thurgoona Club.
Stapleton fired one over par 71 in the first round, whilst Schneider went out in three under par 67 to hold a three-shot lead going into the final round on Sunday.
Stapleton started badly on Sunday, pared the first four holes but then lapsed to bogey both the 5th and 7th and it looked all over bar the shouting.
But he steadied, and it was Schneider who cracked after Stapleton pared the next ten holes and was still three behind going into the 18th and final hole.
Stapleton birdied but the pressure got to Schneider who three-putted, resulting in Stapleton taking a nail-biting one stroke to win the John Lugsdin Memorial Trophy.
The Junior title was claimed by Warren's Joey Walker while Brad Hurley from Condobolin claimed the veteran's title.
