Is it even Spring Fest if the citrus sculptures aren't out?
The sculptures are decorating Banna Avenue, bringing some fresh beauty to the main street with elaborate displays including fire engines, castles and animals among others.
The year marks the return of the beloved tradition, after the sculptures were unable to be built or shown off in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
While locals enjoy the sculptures every year, they also draw visitors from around the state who can't help but come and admire the displays.
Michael, Jackie, Kaiah and Zaylah Daniel came all the way from Sydney to visit friends in the area but made the time before the return trip to wander the street and enjoy the sculptures.
"A friend told us about the orange sculpture festival so we stopped off and had a look," said Mrs Daniel.
"It's something creative, it's great ... we definitely have to come back and make our stay longer."
The younger two Daniels both gave the sculptures a rating of ten out of ten.
IN OTHER NEWS
Of course, humans aren't the only ones who enjoy the smell and colour of a nice orange - and October 16 saw a hive of bees set up shop on a particular ibis sculpture.
Guests and visitors wisely gave the hive a wide berth, but were broadly supportive of the bees - noting the importance of the friendly insects to pollination and the environment.
The sculptures will remain set up along the street until October 23 - with a few more days to go to enjoy the sculptures before they come down.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.