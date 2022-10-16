Deluge has silver lining for beleaguered lake

It's been a few years of red alerts and blue-green algae warnings for Lake Wyangan but finally the tide has turned.
Griffith City Council announced a 'green alert' noting the blue-green algae levels had returned to safe levels.
It's only taken three years of La Nina rains to get to this point.
Council also rolled out some algaecide this year which has also helped bring the lake back to a point where it can be used recreationally.
The timing couldn't be better, although the forecast rain later this week might mean fishing rods and boats have to spend a few days undercover.
The lake hasn't had an easy run with the drought a few years back contributing to low point which meant thousands of fish died and a floating pontoon looked forlorn as it towered over a dry lake bed.
With La Nina dropping extra water for the lake and a community-driven fish restock, everything should be good to go come summer.
But as they say, the time to repair the roof is when the sun is shining.
Council got a wedge of cash to invest in the future of the lake and hopefully we can look forward to some progress being made on the plan to improve the lake's health.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
