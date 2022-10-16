The Area News

Deluge has silver lining for beleaguered lake

Updated October 17 2022 - 12:27am, first published October 16 2022 - 11:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a few years of red alerts and blue-green algae warnings for Lake Wyangan but finally the tide has turned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.