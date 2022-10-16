The Griffith Swans have added some premiership pedigree to their side after landing their first key signings for the 2023 season.
The Swans have picked up Rhys Pollock, Alec McCormick, Alex Page and Dean Simpson, who all played key roles in the Queanbeyan Tigers AFL Canberra Premiership winning side of 2022.
McCormick and Simpson will play off the halfback line with Pollock, who was named in the AFL Canberra Team of the Year, running through the midfield, while Page will be looking to kick crucial goals as a small forward after kicking 19 majors.
Pollack also isn't afraid to take a shot at goal after kicking 23, which was the third best for Queanbeyan.
It wasn't a one-way trade, with the Tigers picking up Jamie Best, who will be moving to Canberra for university as the connection between the two clubs becomes stronger.
Griffith president Paul Rogerson is excited by the prospect of the four new signings.
"These guys have come from a really successful club and successful environment, so we are hoping the juniors are able to learn a lot from them with the culture that they have come from," he said.
"We just need that little bit of experience that is going to help our young emerging juniors and help them transition into the senior team and bolster it with their experience."
Rogerson said this wouldn't be the last of the business from the Swans in the offseason, with the club in preliminary talks with a couple of other signings, one of which could be a key forward.
"We have got a couple of others to follow up on, so we certainly haven't put it away yet, and we have a couple of other blokes that we are hoping to bring to the club next year," he said.
The most pleasing part for the Swans president has been the number of inquiries the club has been getting from interested players.
"It has been great because we have had a lot of interest in people wanting to come to the club," he said.
"People from the outside have been looking in and liking the direction the club is going in and want to be a part of it. That has been the most pleasing thing from my point of view."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
