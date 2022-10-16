Sturt Highway closure extended to 150km, Newell cut further south

Most of the Sturt Highway between Wagga and Darlington Point has been closed and more of the Newell Highway has been isolated as flooding impacts the major thoroughfare.
The Sturt was closed west of Wagga due to flooding further downstream on Sunday, before another 60km of the road was cut off by Monday morning.
Rising waters saw the major highway deemed inaccessible between Lockhart Road at Collingullie and the Newell Highway at Narrandera on Sunday afternoon.
That was extended right through to Darlington Point on Monday, with extensive diversions in place.
Travellers between Darlington Point and Wagga will be detoured through Griffith, Ardlethan and Coolamon to rejoin the Sturt Highway at Wagga.
The Newell Highway, which has been closed for a short distance south of Narrandera for several days, is now completely off-limits between that township and Jerilderie.
Westbound drivers should leave Wagga on the Olympic Highway and Coolamon Road to Coolamon, before turning onto Canola Way and again at the Newell Highway to Narrandera.
To travel between Jerilderie and Narrandera, motorists will have to take the Kidman Way to Griffith.
Federation Way is closed south of Urana, between Clear Hills and Brookong Creek roads.
Further in the south and west of the region, the Riverina Highway is closed in both directions between Federation Way and Bull Plain Road at Coreen, north of Corowa.
The Cobb Highway is also closed to southbound traffic at Dhulunga Bridge in Moama, where the swollen Murray River is expected to be hit by two flood peaks within days.
The latest traffic information can be found online at Live Traffic or by downloading the Live Traffic NSW app.
