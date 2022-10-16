The Area News
Flooding closes Sturt Highway between Wagga and Narrandera, diversions in place

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated October 16 2022 - 10:25pm, first published 10:23pm
Sturt Highway closure extended to 150km, Newell cut further south

Most of the Sturt Highway between Wagga and Darlington Point has been closed and more of the Newell Highway has been isolated as flooding impacts the major thoroughfare.

