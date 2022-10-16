The Griffith Demons men's side has the perfect start to their MIA League title defence with a big win over rivals Leeton on Saturday.
After both sides missed early baskets, the Demons struck first through Jacob Testoni, and it was the Griffith side who took a two-point lead in the first change.
The Demons were able to get on a strong roll at the start of the second quarter and built an 11-point advantage off the back of forcing many turnovers and converting second-chance plays.
The Eagles were able to fight back towards the end of the second quarter as the Demons tried to build a substantial lead with three points, but instead, the Leeton side closed to within five points.
Right on the halftime buzzer, Testoni was able to drain a midcourt three-pointer to see Griffith leading 32-21.
The sides traded threes at the start of the third quarter, but Griffith was able to put their foot down and build a 28-point lead heading into the final change.
The Demons were able to close out the game to build that gap and take a commanding 82-48 victory.
Coach Arch Cullen praised the way his young side built their way into the game.
"You can't ask for much more than that," he said.
"There were probably a few nervous boys out there, which is part of it which I think is good. The most impressive part of it was everyone got in and had a real good go."
Cullen felt it was the hard work in defence that allowed his side to get on top and come away with the 34-point win.
"We changed things around, the first quarter was a bit slow, and the intensity picked up, and we went on with the defence," he said.
"We got momentum on offence because we got a few easy baskets. That was what set the plateau."
The performance of Testoni and also Steven McCanna caught the eye of the Demons coach.
"Probably want to get him (Testoni) more controlling it as a point guard he was a bit more of an attacking guy at the moment, and if we could get him to control it a bit more would be great," he said.
"Frenchy is a powerhouse for us. We need him down their powering away, that was the gameplan from the start. We knew they were younger, so we wanted to get him in down low, and he did that job."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
