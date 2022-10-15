For the second week in a row, the GDCA competitions have been unable to make a start due to heavy rain in the lead-up to the weekend.
Fourth grade was called off on Wednesday afternoon after rain early in the day meant play would be impossible.
While there were some hopes for the weekend games, those were quickly dashed on Thursday night and into Friday morning, as 28.4mm was official record.
It meant the grounds that were still trying to recover from last week's deluge were left sodden once again.
The washout means that points will be shared across all grades, meaning in first grade Diggers and Leagues get five points each for the abandoned 50-over game, while Coro and Hanwood share three points for the washed-out 40-over clash.
The season will try to start properly next weekend however, those chances are looking unlikely.
Another 10-20mm is on the forecast for Thursday could mean that it is another week on the sidelines.
