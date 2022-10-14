Beelbangera Public School invited past students, teachers and family members to join in a celebration of a hundred-year history and centenary celebration.
The school was founded in 1922, so the entire school community has been hard at work over the last several months collecting history, photographs and stories ahead of their celebration on October 14 and 15.
President of the P&C Renae Ceccato said that it was a bit bittersweet, as the year will mark the end of her term as president as well as a long history with the school.
"I have a family history. My father started here in 1954, his seven sisters went here, their kids went here, then I went here with my brother and now my children are here," she said.
"It's a massive year for me, it's very emotional. Both kids will be in high school, I've done it for so many years."
Assistant Principal Lorene Mcrae said that the extensive records were incredibly helpful in researching.
"The hall has been set up as a museum, there's so much in there from memorabilia and photos we've dug up," she said.
"I don't think I realised until I started researching ... I've been doing this for months and the more I did, the more I realised the significance."
Ms Mcrae said that a particular success was in discovering the names of two students who passed away as a result of the Diphtheria epidemic of 1931 - and will be able to honour them with a plaque.
Of course, not everything went quite to plan and the school was unable to pinpoint the exact location of a time capsule buried for the 50-year anniversary - leaving it as a buried treasure somewhere underneath the school grounds for the indefinite future.
"People remember it, but they remember 100 different places," said Ms Mcrae.
The 100-year time capsule will be underneath a brick bench seat, in order to find it next time.
Mayor Doug Curran, Member for Murray Helen Dalton and Barry Maples all came along to celebrate with the school and reflect on how far it has come in it's long life.
Bringing past and future together, the school's oldest known living student and youngest current student joined together to cut the centenary cake at the end of ceremonies.
As families, students and the wider community looked back at 100 years of Beelbangera Public School, they were surely inspired to 'Strive for the Best.'
