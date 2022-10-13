The Area News
Free

Murrumbidgee police resume search for missing man Phillip Alvaro near Hillston

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 13 2022 - 11:05pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services have commenced day three of an operation to find 63-year-old Phillip Alvaro, who is feared missing in floodwaters near Hillston. Picture by NSW Police

Emergency services will resume their search for a man feared missing in floodwaters near Hillston after bad weather caused the operation to be suspended.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.