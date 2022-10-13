Emergency services will resume their search for a man feared missing in floodwaters near Hillston after bad weather caused the operation to be suspended.
A multi-agency search was launched on Wednesday after 63-year-old Phillip Alvaro failed to return to a rural property on the Lachlan Valley Way, several hours after he was last seen at noon the same day.
Police resumed the operation on Thursday morning at first light, focusing on the property and the Lachlan River.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the search was later suspended about 4pm on Thursday due to weather conditions and rising river levels.
READ MORE
Hillston recorded 23 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Friday.
According to the NSW SES, the Lachlan River at Hillston Weir may reach the major flood level of three metres early next week.
Moderate flooding is occurring at Hillston, with the Bureau of Meteorology reporting the river to be at 2.95 metres and steady at 9am on Friday.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.