Police have released images of a man who is believed to be missing in floodwater in the northwestern Riverina.
An search operation was launched on Wednesday afternoon after police were informed 63-year-old Phillip Alvaro had failed to return to a rural property on the Lachlan Valley Way at Hillston, about 100 kilometres north of Griffith.
Mr Alvaro was last seen at his property about noon on Tuesday.
The search operation was put on hold overnight and resumed at first light on Thursday.
A spokesperson for the police said when Mr Alvaro did not return a number of hours later, police were notified and began a search.
It has now been more than 24 hours since Mr Alvaro was last seen.
Police officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Police District are working with PolAir and Police Rescue, as well as NSW SES volunteers and NSW Ambulance paramedics to locate him.
The search is focusing on the property and the Lachlan River.
Anyone with information about is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
