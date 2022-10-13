The Area News
Free

Police searching for Phillip Alvaro who is believed to be missing in floodwater near Hillston

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 13 2022 - 6:37am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services are working to locate 63-year-old Phillip Alvaro who is missing near Hillston. Pictures supplied by NSW Police

Police have released images of a man who is believed to be missing in floodwater in the northwestern Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.