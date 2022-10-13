The Area News
MIA residents placed on alert for severe weather as heavy downpours and flash flooding set to hit region

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 13 2022 - 1:26am, first published 1:00am
Wagga has been included in a severe weather warning with heavy rainfall and flash flooding predicted for large parts of the southern Riverina. Picture courtesy BOM

A severe weather warning for heavy downpours and flash flooding across large swathes of the southern Riverina now includes Griffith.

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

