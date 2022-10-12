Twenty20 World Cup Roadshow coming to Griffith

Griffith Cricket fans and sports lovers will get a chance to experience the buzz and excitement of the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup this weekend.
The Regional Roadshow has been touring around the state over the past month and will make a stop in Griffith at the Griffith Multicultural Festival on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Member of the Legislative Council, The Hon. Wesley Fang encouraged local sports fans to come along to the event.
""The Regional Roadshow brings the excitement of the biggest global sporting event in Australia in 2022 to Griffith," Fang said.
"Featuring a range of interactive activities and displays, including a virtual reality experience of hitting a six at the SCG, attendees will also have the chance to win a number of ICC Men's T20 World Cup prizes.
"So, get along to Griffith Multicultural Festival on Saturday and experience the buzz of the tournament first-hand."
Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said the Regional Roadshow is an example of the benefits of the NSW Government's 10 World Cups in 10 Years initiative.
"Regional NSW is the heartland of cricket in our State, and the Regional Roadshow has hit the sweet spot by providing entertainment and inspiration for bush cricket fans across NSW ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia," Henskens said.
"Despite having a smaller population than Sydney, regional NSW accounts for around half of the state's registered players, more than 250 adolescent cricketers in the Cricket NSW pathway system, and produces over 50 per cent of NSW's contracted professional cricketers."
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Regional Roadshow will be held at Griffith Multicultural Festival from 10am-5pm.
