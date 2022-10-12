The Area News

Twenty20 World Cup Roadshow coming to Griffith

By The Area News
Updated October 12 2022 - 5:54am, first published 5:43am
Griffith Cricket fans and sports lovers will get a chance to experience the buzz and excitement of the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup this weekend.

