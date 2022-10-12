The girl's guide to making a global impact

There are a myriad of ways that worldly young people can make a genuinely powerful global impact. Picture supplied.

Modern day life can come with its fair share of frustrations, and no, we're not just talking about sitting in traffic or paying bills. For many world-conscious folk, the simultaneous hyperconnectivity and segmentation of the world created by digital media and technologies, can be downright exhausting to live in on any given day.



And whilst we do have a social responsibility to stay in the loop with global current affairs, knowing what's happening across the ocean can lead to feelings of futility at the prospect that there's nothing you can do to make your own positive change.

Thankfully, the interconnectedness of global societies today actually makes it easier than you may think to have a global impact, even if you're in high school or studying at uni.



From donating to an Australian charity that provides aid abroad, to signing petitions that call for conservation efforts in order to combat deforestation caused by climate change and human activity alike, there are actually a myriad of ways that worldly young people can make a genuinely powerful global impact.

If you're a globally conscious girl who's looking for ways to make your own contribution to the planet and all of its inhabitants, then this is the guide for you.

Read on to discover how you can make your own global impact today.

Make a meaningful contribution to a non-profit organisation

It's important to keep in mind that nobody achieves anything alone. With this fact in consideration, the best possible way to widen your global impact as quickly as possible is simply by joining forces and adding your globe-oriented efforts to all the other passionate people working with a charity or non-profit organisation. You can do this by either making a financial contribution, or even by being a vocal member of their wider community.

It's common for many international charities and organisations to offer donors the opportunity to sponsor individuals or whole communities in impoverished countries or regions. Participating in sponsorship programmes can be a superb way of making an immediate global impact, the real-world effects of which can actually be seen by you and the organisation you've collaborated with.

But how do you know where to make your donation? Simply conduct some independent research and read reviews in order to find a cause and an organisation that's close to your heart. Once you've found a charity or organisation that resonates with you, you can begin contributing to their ongoing projects.



The work you do or any other kind of contribution that you make with the organisation of your choice could be anything, from helping develop their next fundraising initiative, to answering questionnaires or voting in polls that have been created to help guide their next steps towards making great global changes.

Volunteer your skills and your time

You don't necessarily need to make a financial contribution in order to have a global impact. In fact, if supporting the NGO (or 'non-governmental organisation') of your choice financially isn't really an option for you, then you can still make a monumental contribution by volunteering your time and skills in support of a cause or charitable initiative.

Volunteers can make a greater impact than you may even think possible, as they have the power to promote local movements and initiatives to a global audience. Take Greta Thunberg's climate strikes as a fantastic example here. A movement that started off as a handful of students sitting outside the Swedish Parliament eventually expanded across the globe, with tens of millions of primary and secondary school students taking part in Youth 4 Climate strikes.



Just this movement alone is testament to the fact that nobody should ever underestimate the power we all have to make a difference, and yes, we are paraphrasing Greta herself here.

There are also a myriad of personal and wider social benefits to volunteering, including developing skills that you can use later in life as a professional. Alongside this, volunteering can also provide young people with the opportunity to forge meaningful connections with other like-minded folk, whether they be people your own age or even people who may be working professional roles that you may have an interest in yourself.

Use your voice (and the platforms available to you!)

Of course, the Youth 4 Climate movement could not have existed without social media, as can be said for a lot of social and political movements we interact with today. The power of social media to raise awareness on a massive scale simply cannot be understated, which is why globally conscious boys and girls are encouraged to use their voices (and their platforms) for the greater good wherever possible.

Although it's common to see many turn their nose up at 'digital activism' or 'slacktivism', these divisive biases are nowhere near as productive as discussing real issues with passion. So don't let the haters and the painfully self-involved deter you from using your social media platforms as a method of reaching out to your friends, family, and wider network about the issues that matter most to you.

Not to mention that social media movements do have the power to turn into actual organisations, charities, and NGOs that can make a real difference. This is definitive proof that what some may call 'slacktivism', others may call laying a strong foundation upon which goal-oriented movements and organisations will be able to grow.

Last but not least, one of the best ways that young women of today can set themselves up to make their own lasting global impact is simply by investing in themselves. Secure yourself a stellar education, apply yourself at school and at uni, and equip yourself with all the academic and professional experience that you'll need in order to make your own positive impact on the world.

