This year marks eight decades since the formation of the Australia Women's Land Army and Griffith's War Memorial Museum plans to commemorate, and celebrate the impact it had on the city on Saturday.
The Australia's Women's Land Army was formed on July 27, 1942 in response to thousands of men signing up to serve the nation in the armed forces.
Australia still needed rural labour to harvest crops for food and other raw materials for the war effort.
Women's organisations responded to the call by setting up 'land armies' in each state, and these later formed the basis for the Australian Women's Land Army.
The Land Army was open to all women who were British subjects or 'friendly aliens' between the ages of 18 and 50 and not already working on the land.
These women would go on to keeping many regional economies, and the national economy chugging as men left to serve.
Through the efforts of the Land Army, towns like Griffith not only survived the war but thrived, and Griffith is now among one of the most important food producing areas in Australia.
Without the Australian Women's Land Army helping farmers between 1942 and 1945 the city might not be in the position it is now.
The museum has researched and collated the records of around 1100 women who served in Griffith between 1942 and 1945.
Now 80 years later there are food shortages around the world driven by over-population, environmental damage caused by development and natural disasters like earthquakes, fires and floods.
Coinciding with Griffith Spring Fest on Saturday, the War Memorial Museum will be open from 10am to tourists and locals, young and old.
Museum volunteers will deliver talks about the history of the Land Army, their impact on Griffith and the famous Girl with Grit monument. The documentary Thanks Girls and Goodbye will also be screening all day up until the museum's close at 5pm.
