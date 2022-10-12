The Area News
Griffith War Memorial Museum to commemorate 80 years of Australian Women's Land Army

By The Area News
Updated October 12 2022 - 6:37am, first published 5:00am
Griffith War Memorial Museum volunteer Theo Bollen and president Garry Smellie with part of their Australian Women's Land Army display. Photo by Declan Rurenga

This year marks eight decades since the formation of the Australia Women's Land Army and Griffith's War Memorial Museum plans to commemorate, and celebrate the impact it had on the city on Saturday.

