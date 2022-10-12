After having a year off in 2021, the MIA League is set to return over the weekend, with Griffith playing host to rivals Leeton on Saturday.
The Demons men's side head in as defending champions and will be looking to get their season off to a strong start at the new West End Stadium.
Coach Arch Cullen said the competition is a welcome return, and they will be heading in with a young side.
"The group is not looking too bad actually," he said.
"It is full of younger blokes, I'm the oldest guy there, but I will be more coaching than I would be playing.
"It is good to have this for younger boys who don't have junior basketball anymore, so it gives them a chance to play in something.
"My good friend Adam O'Callagan is coaching Leeton, so there is a good old rivalry there that is all good fun.
"Everyone is really looking forward to it."
Heading into the season, Cullen feels there is a real positive feeling around the competition, and he thanked the organisers for allowing them to have a home game on the official opening weekend of the facility at the end of October.
"We try to work together as a league to try and make things work for everyone, and they have worked with us to make sure that can happen," he said.
"It's all looking really positive, having the teams back, these guys having a run and the new facility."
The Demons are going into the season as defending champions, and Cullen has hopes that his side will be able to match their performance from 2020.
"Look I think so, but it is so hard to know what the other teams are presenting," he said.
"The MIA League can be tough to read as well because, at this time of year, a lot of guys have a lot of stuff on with work, holidays and Christmas functions.
"My roster is pretty good with about 15 guys that have shown interest, and I will pretty much need the lot to get through it and ensure we have some level of consistency."
The three-time defending champion Demons women's side will get the action underway at 4pm, with the men's game to follow at 6pm on Saturday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
