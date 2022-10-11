Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Griffith and Yenda were called to extinguish a grain silo fire which broke out on Tuesday morning in Hanwood.
Five trucks and 12 firefighters were called to the incident which took place at a feed mill on Jack McWilliam Road just before 10am, with a nearby RFS unit also present for support.
The firefighters wore breathing apparatuses as they travelled two stories underground into the silo's intake pit, where the smouldering was located at the base of a hopper containing chicken feed.
Despite on-site staff being evacuated as a precaution, firefighters were able to give the all-clear after inspecting the silo.
While the cause of the smouldering is still unknown, Griffith Fire and Rescue Captain Danielle McKay said such silo incidents aren't uncommon and can sometimes result from faulty bearings or other mechanical issues.
Ms McKay commended staff for their appropriate response.
"The staff on site did exactly the right thing by calling 000 straight away, which notified us to deal with it. They also evacuated everyone correctly," Ms McKay said.
"Our message for businesses is to have their fire procedures in place, so they know how to get everyone out quickly if there is ever an incident."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
