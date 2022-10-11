The Area News
Court

Josh David Lewis jailed in Wagga District Court for punching man during 'opportunistic' home invasion

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
October 11 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga District Court. Picture: File

A Hay man has been jailed for 18 months for his role in a violent home invasion in which a man was punched in the face.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.