Griffith Regional Art Gallery will be opening its doors to celebrate the 30th anniversary birthday bash of its chief exhibit, the National Contemporary Jewellery Award (NCJA).
Founded in 1992, the NCJA is considered to be the gallery's most prestigious collection, with biannual exhibits and prizes showcasing Australia's best jewellery practitioners.
While originally sponsored by the Sydney Myer Foundation, the event is now backed by the Griffith City Council.
Griffith Regional Art Gallery coordinator Ray Wholohan the gallery was proud to continuously host the only jewellery collection of its kind in regional NSW.
This year's NCJA judges include Dr Rohan Nicol from University of Tasmania, Dr Kirstin Haydon of RMIT, and Bic Tieu of UNSW, who all hand-picked the 19 finalists from a field of 45 entrants.
"We're privileged to have the judges of this calibre for the National Contemporary Jewellery Award," Mr Wholohan said.
"All three have a vast experience and a unique understanding of Australia's contemporary jewellery practice."
Griffith Regional Art Gallery manager Margaret Andreazza spoke highly of the biannual event, and said the Griffith community were welcome to get involved.
"The National Contemporary Jewellery Award is our signature event and always brings in amazing pieces of innovative object design that pushes the boundaries of contemporary wearable art," she said in a statement.
"The community is invited to enjoy a great night at the Gallery not only celebrating the newest addition to our collection as we announce the 2022 winner, but also celebrating 30 years of contemporary Australian jewellery."
The NCJA opening will take place at 6pm on Friday, October 28. The exhibition will be open to the public from October 29 to December 18, 2022.
Tickets are available at the Gallery or online.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
