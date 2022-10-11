The Area News
Griffith Regional Art Gallery will celebrate 30 years of its flagship exhibit the National Contemporary Jewellery Award

Vincent Dwyer
Vincent Dwyer
October 11 2022
2020 National Contemporary Jewellery Award winner 'White Bread' by Halie Rubenis. Photo is contributed.

Griffith Regional Art Gallery will be opening its doors to celebrate the 30th anniversary birthday bash of its chief exhibit, the National Contemporary Jewellery Award (NCJA).

