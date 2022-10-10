Griffith Police are reminding the community of their zero tolerance approach to alcohol-related crime after responding to two separate incidents of drunken and anti-social behaviour in the CBD last weekend.
The first incident occurred on Saturday night at 11pm, and involved a heavily intoxicated 20 year old male who allegedly tried to gain entrance to a licensed venue on Banna Avenue
Police say the man was stumbling, had glazed eyes and smelt strongly of alcohol. He was also erratic and aggressive.
The man attempted to enter the venue a second time but was once again refused entry, after which he became confrontational and punched the venue's security guard.
Police say the security guard allegedly responded by pushing the man away, who fell and sustained a laceration to his eyebrow.
The man was then treated by paramedics and taken to Griffith Base Hospital but sustained no long-term injuries.
The man was given an 'excluded person remaining in vicinity of licensed premises' infringement notice for the incident.
The second incident occurred not long afterwards in the CBD at 2.30am on Sunday morning in the CBD. Police responded to a 21 year old male displaying intoxicated and disorderly behaviour. The man was given a move on direction by police.
Police say they have adopted a zero tolerance approach to alcohol-related crime and anti-social behaviour and will now be allocating more resources to monitoring licensed venues.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
