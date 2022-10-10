The Area News
Griffith Police have responded to two separate incidents involving drunken and anti-social behaviour on Banna Ave over the weekend

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated October 10 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:00am
Griffith Police say they will be allocating more resources and adopting a zero-tolerance approach to drunken and disorderly behaviour.

Griffith Police are reminding the community of their zero tolerance approach to alcohol-related crime after responding to two separate incidents of drunken and anti-social behaviour in the CBD last weekend.

