Relay marks milestone as 'normal' returns

Griffith's Relay for Life organisers can sleep soundly this week after their event raised over $66,000.
The Relay which celebrates those who've survived and remembers those who have left us finally got under way on Saturday after a COVID-induced delay.
It's another milestone that things are slowly returning to normal after the pandemic and it's great to see.
While many of us had our lives paused, or we missed out on things during the pandemic, one thing which didn't stop was cancer.
It's an insidious disease which can quickly insert itself into someone's every waking moment.
The only cure is time and money - both things always in short supply.
We've already seen how better, and earlier diagnosis can change someone's chances for the better.
Our treatments when they're used have vastly improved and people are getting better results as research reveals answers.
The Gardasil vaccine has effectively made human papillomavirus, which causes 75 per cent of cervical cancers, a thing of the past.
But as always, the secret to science is time and money and the people who are involved with, support and participate in Griffith's Relay for Life go a long way to helping those efforts.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.