The Friday torrential rain saw the Griffith Golf course closed to cart users last Saturday, but 44 walkers contested last Saturday's single stableford.
It also caused the Doms Motors club championships to be moved to mid November, with the first two rounds to be played Saturday and Sunday 19 and 20, the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday 26, and 27th with a seeded draw on Sunday, 27.
Playing off the shorter white tees and despite the heavy going, good scores were recorded.
Ryan Harrison fired 76 off the stick to take out A Grade on 38 points, nailing a birdie on the fourth, then birdied the 10th and 12th to par the back nine. Brett Angel also carded 38 points but lost the countback, draining a birdie on the 10th. John Gale 41 points best in B Grade, best score of the day, nailing a birdie on the 9th, Gavin Aventi 39 points runner-up, birdied the first on a countback over Grant Semmler 39 points. Robert Cappello parred five holes on his way to a winning C Grade score of 36 points. Jim Shannon second on 35 points, carding a four-pointer on the 6th., on a countback over Roy Rinaldo 35 points.
Pins to 4th Ryan Harrison, 7th Mike Coleman, 8th Sim Tuitivake, 11th Tony Catanzariti, 15 Shannon Windle, 16th Brendon Zambon.
Another single stableford off the blue tees on Sunday with 49 players.
Llisoni Koroi 40 points, won A Grade ahead of Jason Brain 36 points.
Brian Corner 37 points won B Grade ahead of Peter Cunial 33 points on a countback over Jim Dickie 33 points.
Elizabeth Barker flew the ladies flag, taking out C Grade on 37 points, Solonika Pologa 33 points runner-up.
Pins to 7th. Fusi Fidoow, 11th. Ryan Harrison, 15th. Travis Millis.
The Rod McNabb Mobil Summer 5's kicked off last Monday, October 10. with 48 teams nominated.
They will be split into five divisions. Teams and players nominations close today, Wednesday 12th. Competitions run Monday to Sunday.
All results will be posted on the outside notice board and on the web.
Best score in each division will win Mobil Fuel vouchers.
RELATED
The A.K.O Irrigation sponsored open tournament is set down for Sunday, October 30. Also, members are advised that the graded match play will go ahead at a later date, time permitting.
Today and Sunday's events are both single stableford. Saturday a single stroke for the Athletes Foot monthly medal.
The threat of rain saw only 16 veterans venture out last Thursday's single stableford in one grade won by Robin Salvestro 40 points from John Brennick 36 points. Vouchers to 32 points.
The Veterans Week of Golf is set down to commence on Monday October 24 through to the 28. Registrations forms from the Pro Shop or online. Help is required to prepare the welcome bags on Friday, October 21. Please contact Rob Trembath if you can help.
Another single stableford today.
Monday's Labour Day single stableford saw a solid field of 71 players turn out.
Daniel Meadows 43 points, 77 scratch won A Grade from Jack Trimboli 41 points on a countback over Adrian Smith 41 points.
John Gale 26 points, best in B Grade ahead of Fusi Fidow 35 points. Blake Argus 42 points, won C Grade, Jack Mingay, 41 points runner-up. Both promising juniors.
Pins to 7th Bruno Musitano, 15th Marc Tucker, 16th Tony Catanzariti.
