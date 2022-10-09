Ryan Harrison fired 76 off the stick to take out A Grade on 38 points, nailing a birdie on the fourth, then birdied the 10th and 12th to par the back nine. Brett Angel also carded 38 points but lost the countback, draining a birdie on the 10th. John Gale 41 points best in B Grade, best score of the day, nailing a birdie on the 9th, Gavin Aventi 39 points runner-up, birdied the first on a countback over Grant Semmler 39 points. Robert Cappello parred five holes on his way to a winning C Grade score of 36 points. Jim Shannon second on 35 points, carding a four-pointer on the 6th., on a countback over Roy Rinaldo 35 points.