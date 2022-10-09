The Area News

Griffith Golf Club's Back at the 19th October 10

By John Bortolazzo
Updated October 10 2022 - 5:49am, first published October 9 2022 - 11:27pm
The Friday torrential rain saw the Griffith Golf course closed to cart users last Saturday, but 44 walkers contested last Saturday's single stableford.

