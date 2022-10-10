The Area News
Photos

Griffith's 2022 Relay for Life raises $66,000 after year-long COVID delay

Declan Rurenga
By Declan Rurenga
Updated October 10 2022 - 4:43am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A sense of purpose and relief fell over EW Moore Oval on Saturday as Griffith's Relay for Life returned for the first time since 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Rurenga

Declan Rurenga

Editor

Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.