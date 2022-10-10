A sense of purpose and relief fell over EW Moore Oval on Saturday as Griffith's Relay for Life returned for the first time since 2019.
Usually held every two years, COVID saw the 2021 edition pulled at the last minute.
"We're very glad to be back," organiser Tammy Hirst said.
"Through COVID while we were all stuck at home, we were wondering if we would get back to the things we used to do. How long it would be before we got to this as a normal event again."
Ms Hirst said even though Relay for Life is usually held every two years, organisers are always working away preparing for the next event, either on new ideas or fundraisers.
"It's the phone calls, emails, sleepless nights. It's a constant checklist," she said.
She said the committee's dedicated volunteers, vendors and supporters had made the event possible.
Ms Hirst paid tribute to the array of sponsors behind the event, many told the organising committee after the 2021 event was put on hold to simply tell them of the next date.
Organisers announced on Sunday that they had raised $66,000.
Fellow organiser Denise Hearn said that money supported medical research into treatments, political advocacy and health campaigns.
Mrs Hearn is a cancer survivor after being diagnosed in 1995 and being told her stage four stomach cancer left her with a 10 per cent chance of living a further five years.
It was a prognosis she rejected and fought.
In 2002 she joined the first committee aiming to bring Relay for Life to Griffith.
Mrs Hearn said even being able to be talk about cancer meant better health outcomes because treatment had advanced and support was available in the community.
"Cancer isn't just a psychical thing it's a mental thing. It's important people feel supported to get their checkups. There's a lot of help out there," she said.
Nearly 20 years after Mrs Hearn was diagnosed, her husband Grant got his own prostate cancer diagnosis.
He said money raised and invested in research meant the survival rate kept rising.
"It's a direct result of time and funds that makes a difference," he said.
Mr Hearn said political advocacy was important as it helped deliver changes that would support patients. He cited the recent announcement of bulk-billing for Griffith's radiotherapy treatment as a huge win for patients.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
