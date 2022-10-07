The Area News

Jake Scott, Hayden Watling and Hayden Forner named in NSW Country Kangaroos squad

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated October 7 2022 - 6:10am, first published 5:56am
Griffith's Hayden Forner is one of three Riverina players selected for the under 19 state challenge country squads.

THREE Riverina cricketers have been named in Cricket NSW's under 19 state challenge country squads.

