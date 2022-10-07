THREE Riverina cricketers have been named in Cricket NSW's under 19 state challenge country squads.
South Wagga's Jake Scott and Hayden Watling, along with Griffith's Hayden Forner, have all been selected in the 13-man Country Kangaroos squad.
The state challenge was supposed to take place this week in Campbelltown but has been postponed due to the forecast of wet weather.
Organisers are hopeful of finding an alternate date for the carnival but are running out of time to play it prior to the under 19 national carnival in December in Adelaide.
Watling, originally from Tumut, has returned to South Wagga for the upcoming Cricket Wagga season after a couple of years at Kooringal Colts.
A right-arm quick, Watling will look to make his mark with the ball.
Scott has already forged himself as one of the state's most promising young batsmen, while Former is an up-and-coming wicketkeeper-batsman from Griffith club Exies.
