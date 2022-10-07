Renault Captur review: A vehicle that stands out from the crowd

The Captur is sure to turn heads when driving around town, whether heading to the grocery store or taking a weekend road trip. Picture by Marcel Pirnay on Unsplash

This article is in partnership with CarExpert.



The Renault Captur is a unique and striking vehicle that stands out from the traditional four-door sedan. It's fit for those looking for an alternative to the standard car, with a versatile interior and sleek design.



The Captur is sure to turn heads when driving around town. Whether heading to the grocery store or taking a weekend road trip, this vehicle is up for anything. Read on for our review of the Renault Captur.

What is the Renault Captur and what makes It unique

The Renault Captur is a subcompact crossover SUV manufactured by Renault in France. The vehicle first appeared in 2013 and is now in its second generation. The Captur is currently the French automaker's most affordable and smallest vehicle available in Australia. The Captur is built on the same high-end CMF-B platform as the Nissan Juke.

The fuel economy of the Captur is one of its best features. It has a combined fuel economy of 6.6L / 100 km, which is quite impressive for a vehicle of its size.

The 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine is peppy and fun to drive, making it a great choice for city commuting. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission.

One of the key selling points of Captur is its stylish design; the vehicle is available in a range of vibrant exterior colors and features an array of personalisation options. Whether you're looking for an affordable and practical small SUV or a stylish city car, the Renault Captur is worth considering.

The safety features of the Renault Captur

Whether driving in the city or on the open road, safety is always a priority. The Renault Captur got the highest rating of five stars in the Australian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) safety tests. This proves that the Captur is a safe and reliable vehicle.

The Captur is equipped with a range of safety features; these include:

Lane departure warning: This system uses a camera to detect when the vehicle is straying from its lane. If Captur starts to veer out of its lane, the driver will be alerted with a visual and audible warning.

Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection: This system uses sensors to detect when a collision is imminent. If a collision is detected, the Captur will automatically apply the brakes to help avoid or reduce the severity of the impact. This system can also detect pedestrians and will brake if a pedestrian is detected in the vehicle's path.

Rear-view mirror camera: The Captur is equipped with a rear-view camera that displays the view behind the vehicle on the infotainment screen. It is a great safety feature that helps when reversing out of a parking space or driveway.

Lane-keeping assistance: This system uses a camera to detect lane markings and will provide a warning if the Captur starts to veer out of its lane.

Parking sensors: The Captur is equipped with front and rear parking sensors. These help to make parking easier and can also be used as a reverse camera.

Recognising traffic signs: The Captur is equipped with a traffic sign recognition system. It uses a camera to detect and read traffic signs, such as speed limit signs. The information is then displayed on the infotainment screen, so the driver is always aware of the current speed limit.

There are also some driver-assistance features available as optional extras; these include:

Blind-spot monitoring: This system uses sensors to detect when there is a vehicle in the Captur's blind spot. If a vehicle is detected, the driver will be alerted with a visual warning.

Rear cross-traffic alert: This system uses sensors to detect when there is a vehicle approaching from the side while the Captur is reversing. If a vehicle is detected, the driver will be alerted with an audible warning.

Note that these two features are standard on the Zen and Intens trims and available as an option package on the Life trim.

How Much Does the Renault Captur Cost?

The Captur is available in four trim levels: Life, Zen, Intens, and RS-Line. Depending on your trim level, the Captur will cost between $31,300 and $40,800.

The following outlines the starting price for each variant:

LIFE: $31,300

ZEN: $33,300

INTENS: $38,300

R.S. LINE: $40,800

These prices make the Captur one of the more expensive small SUVs on the market. However, it's important to remember that the Captur comes with many standard features that are optional extras on many of its rivals. Moreover, the five-year warranty is longer than what many other manufacturers offer. It is a good thing, as it means you won't have to worry about forking out for repairs and maintenance for a while.

Final words