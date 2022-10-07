Renault Captur review: A vehicle that stands out from the crowd

This article is in partnership with CarExpert.
The Renault Captur is a unique and striking vehicle that stands out from the traditional four-door sedan. It's fit for those looking for an alternative to the standard car, with a versatile interior and sleek design.
The Captur is sure to turn heads when driving around town. Whether heading to the grocery store or taking a weekend road trip, this vehicle is up for anything. Read on for our review of the Renault Captur.
The Renault Captur is a subcompact crossover SUV manufactured by Renault in France. The vehicle first appeared in 2013 and is now in its second generation. The Captur is currently the French automaker's most affordable and smallest vehicle available in Australia. The Captur is built on the same high-end CMF-B platform as the Nissan Juke.
The fuel economy of the Captur is one of its best features. It has a combined fuel economy of 6.6L / 100 km, which is quite impressive for a vehicle of its size.
The 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine is peppy and fun to drive, making it a great choice for city commuting. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission.
One of the key selling points of Captur is its stylish design; the vehicle is available in a range of vibrant exterior colors and features an array of personalisation options. Whether you're looking for an affordable and practical small SUV or a stylish city car, the Renault Captur is worth considering.
Whether driving in the city or on the open road, safety is always a priority. The Renault Captur got the highest rating of five stars in the Australian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) safety tests. This proves that the Captur is a safe and reliable vehicle.
The Captur is equipped with a range of safety features; these include:
There are also some driver-assistance features available as optional extras; these include:
Note that these two features are standard on the Zen and Intens trims and available as an option package on the Life trim.
The Captur is available in four trim levels: Life, Zen, Intens, and RS-Line. Depending on your trim level, the Captur will cost between $31,300 and $40,800.
The following outlines the starting price for each variant:
These prices make the Captur one of the more expensive small SUVs on the market. However, it's important to remember that the Captur comes with many standard features that are optional extras on many of its rivals. Moreover, the five-year warranty is longer than what many other manufacturers offer. It is a good thing, as it means you won't have to worry about forking out for repairs and maintenance for a while.
The Renault Captur is a small crossover SUV that has been designed to stand out from the crowd. It offers an impressive level of safety and comes with a price tag that is lower than many of its competitors. If you are looking for an affordable vehicle that offers plenty of features, the Renault Captur may be perfect for you. Have you had a chance to test-drive one yet? We would love to hear about your experience in the comments below.