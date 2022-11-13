For many Les Siviour is a name synonymous with off-road racing. For his family he was also a loving husband, father and grandfather.
While his day job was farming rice and raising livestock, Mr Siviour wrote himself into Australian motorsport legend status as a tenacious off-road racer.
Born in Temora on June 6, 1949, Mr Siviour's parents made the move to Griffith in 1953 when they bought a rice farm.
It was the property he spent his entire life on, growing rice, pasture, grapes and working as a contractor.
Not long after he took up farming on his parents' property he was tinkering around with his first car, a Mini Minor before switching to a Mini Cooper S.
Before the arrival of speed limits on the road Mr Siviour would reach speeds of 100 miles an hour.
Mr Siviour first met Jan, the woman who would be by his side for the rest of his life, in 1967 and they were married in 1971. They were joined by their daughters Bobbie in 1979 and Katie in 1981.
His entry into competitive off-road racing was almost accidental.
In 1982 Mr Siviour rolled up to an off-road race in Kempsey driving his wife's Nissan Patrol.
The lap time he set saw him invited to compete and he made his debut at the Riverland Enduro with the Patrol.
This time around the Patrol had a rollbar, no rear seats and Mr Siviour got his first taste of victory winning his class, just a few seconds off beating the modified race cars.
Mr Siviour became a regular competitor in the Australian Off-Road Championship racing a Nissan GQ Patrol.
He won 24 consecutive off-road championship rounds, which translated into 17 Production 4WD Championships, 15 of those won consecutively between 1983 and 1998.
Mr Siviour was the overall winner of the 1987 Australian Off-Road Championship.
He formed partnerships with small businesses which supplied him with fresh parts to keep going.
But it was a winning partnership between Mr Sivior and Nissan that heralded his arrival as a motorsport legend. The racer's winning form became a major part of the manufacturer's marketing.
David Gordon was one of the last people to navigate for Mr Siviour during his racing career.
He initially did panel beating work and helped prepare the race car before getting an invite to the front seat.
"It was an absolute honour to be in the car with with him," Mr Gordon said.
Mr Gordon said the first time he raced with Mr Siviour was at Sealake in Victoria.
"I think he was testing me because he hit a saltbush so we were on two wheels," he said.
"I looked at him, I was in the air and he wasn't, and I told him to get on with it and he dropped the car down again."
While Mr Siviour enjoyed a good joke with his mates, Mr Gordon said when the helmet went on it became serious business.
"Being in the car he stepped up to another level. It was pretty serious when the helmet went on," he said.
Mr Gordon said very little worried Mr Siviour when he was racing and it was clear he not only good at piloting the car, but enjoyed it immensely.
During his racing career, Mr Siviour's two daughters were often part of the team and have since gone on to racing themselves.
Mr Siviour retired from full-time racing in 2002 but made a few more appearances behind the wheel for the Griffith 700 in 2005 and 2010. In the 2010 race he drove with his daughter Katie as navigator.
After he retired Mr Siviour spent time supporting his daughters and his four grandchildren, Jessie, Beau, Milla and Tate.
Mr Sivior is survived by his wife Jan, daughters Bobbie and Katie and four grandchildren. He was farewelled during a funeral at Griffith Lawn Cemetery on September 19.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
