New recycling storage facility potentially for Kidman Way

Griffith City Council will vote on a potential new recycling facility to go at the intersection of Kidman Way and Willandra Avenue.
The facility would simply act as storage for the 'Return & Earn' program, holding the collected bottles and cans from Griffith's deposit stations before they go on to Wagga for processing.
The application has said that a maximum of seven heavy rigid vehicles would attend the site a day to store the recyclables, with a single 'B-Double' truck picking up from the site.
The site will also continue to act as a transport depot, with no impact to it's current usage.
The location has been noted as a potential concern, with a new accessway yet to be constructed. Access to the facility will also need to be built from Willandra Avenue, with no access from Kidman Way.
The application has been deferred to council following a number of concerns and complaints to the submission, primarily concerning the location of the facility on Willandra Avenue and it's proximity to nearby businesses.
"This type of development so close to the City's most recent and major developments will create noise, smell, vermin, dust, rubbish, potential water run off contamination etc etc and is clearly inappropriate for this site," reads one submission.
The same letter raises a complaint that the development would encompass all waste, and not just recycling however despite the designation as a 'Waste or Resource Transfer Station,' it would be limited to recyclables.
Council will vote on the application at the October 11 meeting. The meeting will begin at 7pm and be livestreamed to Griffith City Council's facebook page.
