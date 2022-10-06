The Area News

Griffith City Council will vote on a recycling storage facility at the intersection of Kidman Way and Willandra Avenue

Updated October 6 2022 - 9:50am, first published 3:30am
New recycling storage facility potentially for Kidman Way

Griffith City Council will vote on a potential new recycling facility to go at the intersection of Kidman Way and Willandra Avenue.

Local News

